EL CENTRO — Un inmigrante quien fue detenido en varias ocasiones durante el mes pasado fue arrestado nuevamente luego de que las autoridades descubrieron que es miembro de una pandilla.
El Sector El Centro de la Patrulla Fronteriza informó que el sospechoso había sido deportado en nueve ocasiones durante agosto.
De acuerdo a las autoridades federales, el detenido, cuya identidad no fue revelada, es presuntamente integrante de la pandilla Barrio Pobre.
El detenido fue detenido tras haber ingresado de manera irregular a los Estados Unidos.
Sobre la detención, la Patrulla Fronteriza no proporcionó mayores detalles.
