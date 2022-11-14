EL CENTRO -- El Departamento de Parques y Recreación anunció que Minions: The Rise of Gru se proyectará en su Noche de cine bajo las estrellas el 22 de noviembre de 5 de la tarde a 8 de la noche en el Parque Plank, ubicado en el 2480 de Avenida Wensley.
La película comienza a las 5:30 de la tarde.
La entrada es gratuita; comida y refrescos estarán disponibles para su compra.
Los organizadores recordaron a los asistentes llevar sillas de jardín y mantas.
Para obtener información adicional, llame al (760) 337-4555.
