Un hombre de 21 años originario del Valle de Mohave fue arrestado por dos cargos relacionados con delitos por armas de fuego.
La detención ocurrió a las 9:59 de la noche de este jueves 28 de noviembre.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Ray Hewitt, quien fue acusado por el Servicio Forestal de los Estados Unidos de llevar un arma oculta en un vehículo y tener un cargador de alta capacidad.
Al acusado se le impuso una fianza de 10 mil dólares.
