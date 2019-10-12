Barrage of big plays lift Tigers to 47-0 win over Bulldogs

IMPERIAL — A familiar script played out here at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium on Friday night. The Calexico Bulldogs played an Imperial Valley League opponent, and they were solidly thumped. This time it was the hometown Tigers who gave the Bulldogs the business, lighting them up in every phase of the game en route to a 47-0 stomping.
Imperial had a habit of scoring in spectacular fashion in this one.
The first points of the game came on a 92-yard scamper by Joey Ramos after a surprisingly successful opening drive by the Bulldogs and a surprisingly unsuccessful Imperial possession in response left the Tigers’ facing fourth and 4 in the shadow of their own end zone.
Imperial lined up to punt, but after receiving the snap IHS punter/all-time receiving leader Ramos broke into a run instead, bouncing outside and steaking downfield for six.
“I saw that they crashed down inside, and so I just took it to the outside because it was open,” said Ramos, explaining his decision to take off. “It was like instinct, basically. I was supposed to punt it, but we had [had a bad possession] on offense, and I thought, ‘If I get this, it’ll really pick us up.’ … I thought I was gonna get caught to be honest. I thought one of the guys coming across the field would get me, but I got good blocks.”
Ramos’s ramble dumped a bucket of cold water all over the Bulldogs.
They had looked like they just might be able to inject a note of drama into the proceedings after moving the ball easily on their opening possession — getting down to the Imperial 2-yard line behind the fall-forward stylings of fullback Chris Gonzalez and their burly offensive line — and following that up with an apparent three-and-out on defense. When that apparent three-and-out evaporated, it seemed to take the Bulldogs with it.
Calexico’s second drive was far less successful than its first, ending in a nearly disastrous punt that Eugenio Fernandez somehow managed to get off despite the snap sailing over his head.
Taking over at midfield the Tigers offense got going with a 10-play drive that ended on a 6-yard pass from Jordan Reed to Jacob Gray to make it 13-0 (a PAT was no good), and once that ball started rolling, there was no stopping it. Calexico seemed incapable of tackling in space and Imperial ball carriers regularly jitterbugged all over the field for big gains.
Ryan Bonillas added to Imperial’s lead with a 45-yard punt return for a score to start the second quarter to make it 20-0. Then Jordan Reed connected with Brenten Adams on a couple of bombs — the first a 67-yarder over the top and the second a 30-yarder — to put the Tigers up 33-0 at the half.
That should have been more than enough for everybody concerned, but the rules of the game specify that four quarters be played, so Imperial was able to pad things a bit with 14 more points after the break.
Both of their second-half scores came on slot sweeps, one by Bonillas for 37 yards to start the running clock and turn out a good chunk of the Tiger bench, and another by Ramos from 47 yards out to wrap things up.
Indicative of the Tigers’ boom-boom-boom night was their leading rusher: Ramos, who finished with 139 yards and two scores on just two carries.
Leading receiver Adams was also a human home run, finishing with four catches for 114 yards and the two TDs.
Quarterback Reed, meanwhile, had his fifth straight outing with three touchdowns in the air, finishing 12-for-17 for 186 yards.
Imperial’s next game could be a doozy. They’ll be traveling to El Centro to play the Spartans Friday.
Calexico, meanwhile, will play host to the Palo Verde Yellowjackets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.