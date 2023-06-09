SACRAMENTO – On Wednesday, June 7, California State Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) proudly recognized Best S.T.E.P. Forward of Imperial Valley as his district’s Nonprofit of the Year honoree, according to a press release from Garcia’s office.
Every year, California Legislators have the opportunity to recognize exemplary nonprofits from their district. The California Nonprofits Day award luncheon is co-sponsored by the Assembly Select Committee on the Nonprofit Sector, the newly formed Senate Select Committee on the Nonprofit Sector, and the California Association of Nonprofits, the release reads.
Per the release, the event honored 113 nonprofit organizations from across the state. This annual tradition recognizes the important contributions of local nonprofits.
Best S.T.E.P. Forward CEO/Founder Jacqueline “Jackie” Riddell traveled to Sacramento to receive the award at the capitol, according to the release.
“We are honored to be recognized as the 2023 Nonprofit of the Year for the 36th District,” Riddell said in the press release.
“(We’re) beyond thankful to our Assemblyman, Eduardo Garcia, for allowing us an opportunity to share our passion at this level of platform. The opportunity to shine a light on the community we are dedicated to and love deeply is forever appreciated,” Riddell said.
Best S.T.E.P. Forward, a nonprofit serving the Imperial Valley area, is dedicated to providing an inclusive, neuro-diverse environment where children with disabilities can learn and thrive, the release states. “S.T.E.P.” stands for Sports, Theatre, Expression, and Perseverance. The organization hosts various events for families and youth throughout the year that incorporate sports and artistic expression.
“Best S.T.E.P. Forward fills a vital need in our community,” Assemblymember Garcia said in the release. “We are honored to recognize the organization’s strides to create inclusive opportunities for our Imperial Valley special needs community. Best S.T.E.P Forward’s work has sparked dynamic energy in our community, and seeing their mission grow to support more youth is incredible.”
“The resiliency of Imperial County and its amazing individuals is truly one of a kind, and we are proudly here representing,” Riddell said.
