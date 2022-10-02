Name: Raymond R. Castillo
Occupation: Incumbent
RESPONSE NOT RECEIVED
Name: John Hawk
Age: 72
Occupation: Agri-businessman
List your previous civic leadership experience:
I have served 13 years on Holtville Unified School Board, a Board Member IV Vegetable growers & Past President; Member of Holtville Rotary, Past President; Board Member at Trinity Baptist Church; Board Member of KGBA Christian Radio; Graduate of Ag Leadership Program; Ag Water Advisory Committee IID.
What issue will you focus on?
Our county roads are in bad repair, and we have 13 bridges out. Solar Farms have killed jobs in our Valley. They drain our resources and pay no taxes. The bedrock of any community is strong families. Strong caring communities demand leaders of integrity that will serve.
Why did you decide to challenge/seek re-election in your respective race?
I am a challenger because in a county with abundant power, water, climate and labor, we should be one of California's leading counties. Instead, we rank near the bottom. We need new ideas and innovation, business sense and God's wisdom in our county to accomplish this.
What is your strongest asset?
My strongest asset is assessing a problem or situation and then finding a solution to make it work. I have done this in my business for over 40 years. There is no substitute for experience and hard work.
Why should the voters vote for you?
I believe voters are tired of "stuffed" politicians and empty promises. I am a businessman ready to tackle the tough issues of roads, jobs and building community. I am also very thankful concerning public safety such as Sheriffs Dept., IC Firefighters and Border Patrol have endorsed me.
