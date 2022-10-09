Name: Gil Rebollar
Age: 32
Occupation: Public Information Officer, County of Imperial
List your previous civic leadership experience:
The only challenger with elected governing body experience as I have served on the Brawley Elementary School Board for the past four years; Delegate for the California School Boards Association; Former Treasurer of the California Latino School Boards Association; Public Information Officer, County of Imperial; Born and Raised “Brawley Boy”.
What issue will you focus on?
My campaign is for a Stronger Brawley. A Stronger Brawley means a Safer Brawley and prioritizing public safety to address the crime and drug crisis plaguing our city. It also means a Family-Focused Brawley so that Brawley is a safe place to live and grow old, safely and securely.
Why did you decide to challenge/seek re-election in your respective race?
The lack of cooperation between our city and schools is doing a disservice to parents and grandparents raising children. It takes a village to raise a child, and all bodies must work together to connect with families and prioritize the needs of our community, including safety, parks, and streets.
What is your strongest asset?
In my tenure on the school board, I have shown an ability to work hard and collaborate with others to simply get things done. This includes the upcoming construction on the new junior high, our first dual-language immersion program, improvements to school security, and improving our special education program.
Why should the voters vote for you?
Coming from a multigenerational Brawley family, I know I will live, retire, and die in Brawley; and I believe I can lead Brawley back into the prominence it once had that allowed families like mine to set roots and find success for those generations that followed.
Name: JJ Galvan
Age: 54
Occupation: Utility Worker/Water Distribution Operator
List your previous civic leadership experience:
Past Little League coach and umpire, past Pop Warner coach and Board Member, past high school football coach, present high school softball coach, Honorary Hidalgo Society Member, Elks Lodge 1420 member, Son of The Legionaries member and Brawley Union High School Safety Committee member.
What issue will you focus on?
Public Safety, Infrastructure and downtown beautification.
Why did you decide to challenge/seek re-election in your respective race?
Currently employed by the City of Brawley for 29 years, I’ve had the opportunity to see first hand the depth of our depleting infrastructure and with a retirement date in November of 2022 I know I would be a good fit for our city council.
What is your strongest asset?
Leadership, communication skills, multitasker and the ability to complete assignments on time.
Why should the voters vote for you?
A life long resident of Brawley I am committed to this city and its citizens. I am and have always been engaged in our city and want to continue doing so by continuing to do the hard work we the people deserve from our City Council. I am your Voice.
Name: Ronald Gray III
Age: 38
Occupation: Mine Operations
List your previous civic leadership experience:
Over the course of 4 years I have coached many youth sports throughout the Valley. Many of the participants being beginners in their specific sport. I engage them with the skills of team work and abilities. And building effort that they realize they can do anything they put focus into.
What issue will you focus on?
Accountability of downtown property owners, by enforcing city ordnances. Developing extra city revenue to eliminate the UUT city tax and put more money in our city residence pocket. Develop a new city center for commercial/small businesses off Highway 111. Better amenities for those on the east side.
Why did you decide to challenge/seek re-election in your respective race?
I’m no politician by any means. I’m a city resident who’s fed up with how some things are being governed and handled poorly. Can I fix it all? Not a chance, but if given the opportunity I can help improve it. We (residents) can work together as a team.
What is your strongest asset?
I am very strong willed, head strong, and am an efficient worker. I don’t like “IDK” as an answer, I believe if you truly care enough one can always find the answer. I know economic geography.
Why should the voters vote for you?
Tired of the blight? So am I. Tired of the city tax and not seeing the results of where our tax money is going? So am I. I want money to stay in your pockets. I created a plan to move us(residents) forward, present and future. We can do this.
Name: John Grass
Age: 66
Occupation: Retired Deputy Director
List your previous civic leadership experience:
Nineteen years of administrative experience with Imperial County Behavioral Health. Responsible for eight outpatient clinics in Brawley, El Centro and Calexico including three school based clinics. I collaborated with school districts, court system, Probation and Social Services. Developed housing for homeless mentally ill, served on the Area Agency for Aging.
What issue will you focus on?
My campaign will focus on the development of single family housing, creating a business friendly city attracting new businesses providing goods and services, supporting a strong police and fire departments, road upgrades and repairs, city beautification, parks and recreation improvements and preparation for the positive impacts from lithium valley developments.
Why did you decide to challenge/seek re-election in your respective race?
My hope for Brawley is to become a city that is a desirable place to live. I want to use my education and leadership experience to help Brawley meet the opportunities that are coming. This is my home and I believe this is Brawley’s moment to achieve great things.
What is your strongest asset?
I have more than one strong asset to offer. I make things happen by collaboration and building bridges. Secondly, research and analysis of any issue is crucial in order to find solutions. Finally, I believe it is critical to remain solution focused and not lose sight of the goal.
Why should the voters vote for you?
You should vote for me because I love this community and the people that make it a great place to live. I will be a council member focused on growth, safety, and a better quality of life. Most importantly you, as a stakeholder, will be included in decisions made.
Name: Luke Hamby
Age: 45
Occupation: Councilman, Building Contractor
List your previous civic leadership experience:
I have served as a council member for the City of Brawley since December of 2017 and as mayor of Brawley in 2021. In previous years I have served on various nonprofit boards, as concert master of IV Symphony, and as children's project leader in 4-H clubs.
What issue will you focus on?
I will continue to focus my efforts on moving our city in a positive financial direction; encouraging a balanced approach to growth and development; and appointing quality leadership where needed. I also plan to renew efforts toward the goal of reducing the number of homeless persons within Brawley.
Why did you decide to challenge/seek re-election in your respective race?
I have a proven track record of studying the issues that come before council, working as a team with other council members, and making the best decisions possible for the future of Brawley, while seeking input from the concerned citizens of Brawley. I would like to continue those efforts.
What is your strongest asset?
I have the ability to remain calm under pressure, and to be a calming force for others on my team; to collaborate with the rest of council and staff so together we can make wise, rational decisions to further the best interests of our community.
Why should the voters vote for you?
I have helped foster the healthy, functional, and effective dynamic that exists in our council today. In spite of the extreme challenges of COVID-19, with our collaborative efforts as a council, and my leadership as mayor during the pandemic, we are in better shape as a city. Proven, intentional leadership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.