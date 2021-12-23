WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced recently it has withdrawn a 2016 proposed rule that would have amended the Horse Protection Act (HPA) regulations. The agency said it has made development of a new and improved HPA proposal a top regulatory priority.
APHIS said on Dec. 10 it is taking this action in order to evaluate and consider more recent findings and research and incorporate this information into a new proposed rule. This includes the results of a 2021 National Academies of Sciences study, which examined the inspection methods used for identifying soreness in walking horses, new and emerging approaches for detecting pain, and use of the scar rule in determining compliance with the Horse Protection Act. The report also made a number of science-based recommendations that APHIS will consider regarding revisions to APHIS’ HPA program and associated regulations.
(0) comments
