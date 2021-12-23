WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is conducting a 2021 Farm Producer Study to improve knowledge and understanding of agricultural producers and help USDA improve services to them.
A brief questionnaire was mailed to approximately 75,000 U.S. agricultural producers across the country. NASS said it asks participants for demographic and basic farm information and should take no more than 10 minutes to complete.
