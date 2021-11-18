MONTEREY — The California Agricultural Leadership Foundation (CALF) announced Monday that Victor Lopez, of El Centro, is among the 24 individuals selected for Class 51 of the California Agricultural Leadership Program.
The California Agricultural Leadership Program is an advanced leadership development experience for emerging agricultural leaders. The new fellows were inaugurated into the program on Oct. 14 at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, according to a CALF news release.
