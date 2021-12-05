EL CENTRO – Necessity is the mother of invention, the proverb says. So when devoted baker Elsa Ordana discovered about 12 years ago she was diabetic, she decided to direct her baking passion to developing goodies that would satisfy her sweet tooth without overtaxing her pancreas.
That pursuit eventually gave birth to her business, Sweet Nothings Pastry & Coffee Shoppe, 115 S. Sixth St., which she opened earlier this year. All of the baked goods and other sweet treats are either sugar free or low sugar (5 grams or less), Ordana said. The shop also offers keto-friendly products.
