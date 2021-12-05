Community kicks up its heels for Boot Barn opening
Onlookers applaud Friday as Store Manager Salvador Ayala snips the ribbon for the new Boot Barn at 1730 N. Imperial Ave., in El Centro. The 14,000-square-foot retail store, which specializes in Western and work footwear and clothing, opened Nov. 19 to what Ayala described as “amazing response” from the community. The store keeps about 30,000 items in stock, including roughly 8,500 pairs of boots, he said. Boot Barn is offering extended store hours in December. They are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. PHOTO TOM BODUS

