County unemployment rate escapes state's basement

EL CENTRO – A 10 percent drop in the number of workers without jobs in Imperial County combined with a small reduction in the size of the local workforce resulted in a February unemployment rate that wasn’t the worst in the state.
Preliminary estimates from the state Employment Development Department, which were released Friday, place Imperial County’s February unemployment rate at 14 percent. That compares to a revised 15.6 percent rate in January and a 17.4 percent rate in February 2021.
