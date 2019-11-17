Gypsum plant recognized as Top Workplace
FROM LEFT: USG Corp. employees in Plaster City Jerry Aguirre, Edmund Gutierrez, Nestor Hernandez, Abraham Gonzalez, Sergio Salas, Porfirio Mendez, Felipe Garza and Rafael Torrez. COURTESY PHOTO

 

 

PLASTER CITY — The USG Corp.’s gypsum mining and drywall operations here have been included in the San Diego Union-Tribune’s list of “Top Workplaces” for 2019.

It is the third year the company has received the award from Union-Tribune. Meanwhile, the corporation announced it had received a similar award for the sixth year running from the Detroit Free Press.

