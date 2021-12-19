Office and storage facility celebrates 1st year success
Norma Lucero (holding scissors), property manager for Valley Premier Storage & Office Suites, 1402 W. Pico Ave., El Centro, celebrates after cutting the ribbon for the facility's grand opening on Tuesday. The operation, which opened a year ago, offers storage, conference room and mailbox rental as well as office spaces for small businesses. The operation has 866 storage units, ranging from 5 feet by 5 feet up to 10 feet by 30 feet, and 52 offices, with Wi-Fi access that are available to rent month to month. Lucero said the facility currently enjoys 96.7 percent occupancy. The business is affiliated with Bona Terra Development in Aliso Viejo. PHOTO TOM BODUS

