Following games on Thursday and Friday nights, the field of seven teams in the California Little League District 22’s 10U All-Star tournament narrowed to two championship contenders.
The right to wave the District 22 10U Championship banner and represent D-22 in the upcoming Little League Section 7 playoffs has come down to a Saturday night meeting between the once defeated Calexico and undefeated Yuma.
That championship scenario was set up in one part by Yuma beating the previously undefeated Imperial team on Thursday night in a winner’s bracket game 13-12.
Imperial manager Brenden Lopez’s team rallied from a six-run deficit to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Imperial’s Richie Trujillo was the offensive standout going three-for-four at the plate and driving in four runs while he began the night at catcher and then pitched, striking out four while Jack Marini also had a great day defensively.
The other piece to the D-22 10U championship puzzle was solved in Calexico in an elimination bracket game. There the Calexico 10U All-Stars under coach, Mateo Sauceda hosted and eliminated the Brawley All-Stars of coach Brett Whannel, 14-1.
Calexico's Noah Gonzalez banged out two triples and a double, driving in four runs while scoring three runs.
Sebastian Barron of Calexico also had a big night with two hits and scoring three runs for the winners while pitchers Armando Lizarraga, Oskar Diaz de Leon and Gonzalez combined for the win.
Imperial’s winner’s bracket win combined with Calexico’s elimination bracket win set up Friday night’s consolation bracket championship game, which Calexico won 9-4.
Calexico starting pitcher, Leo Chavez went three innings plus before maxing out his 75 pitches allowing two runs while striking seven.
Robert Covarrubias came in to relieve Chavez, pitching two innings striking out three allowing the other two runs while Sebastian Barron closed the game was striking out the last two batters.
At the plate, Calexico’s Oskar Diaz De Leon went two-for-two with a walk and three RBI's while Sergio Alvarado two-for-three and drove in two runs.
It was a tough exit for Imperial 10U All-Stars who opened the tournament with a bye then traveled to the El Centro All-Stars defeating them on Tuesday night.
Imperial used three pitchers against El Centro, opening with JT Sandoval who pitched two and two-thirds innings with 8 strikeouts while surrendering only one hit.
With Imperial playing solid defense, Ethan Gradillas and Lukas Becerra pitched in relief and combined for six strikeouts.
To follow the latest on District 22's 10U and 12U All-Star tournaments this week, check the IVPress Facebook Sports page which will report game scores as well as updated game schedules as the information becomes available.
Detailed tournament updates from this weekend will also be published in Monday’s edition.
