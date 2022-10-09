Name: Blanca Morales
Age: 58
Occupation: Entrepreneur
List your previous civic leadership experience:
CEO-Co founder of a non profit clinic opened in 6/2018 and I opened a thrift store 1/2021. I also work with non profit organizations such as the homeless "Brown Bag Coalition", LGBT, Catholics Charities and Calexico Needs Change. The start of the Pandemic I cofounded IV Community Coalition.
What issue will you focus on?
I will focus on the following: Healthcare, job development, housing, downtown Calexico beautification, education, senior health and wellness, children's health and wellness, teen girls to prevent teen pregnancies since we are the highest in Calexico, grants for the City of Calexico to help sustain existing business and develop.
Why did you decide to challenge/seek re-election in your respective race?
I have been the type of person to problem solve issues. Since I returned to Calexico and growing up in Calexico, Calexico appears to be last-city to receive resources in the entire Imperial County. There is so much opportunity being a border city and we have a lot work ahead.
What is your strongest asset?
As a business woman, I have demonstrated to be a leader and follow up on major projects to better the community as proven for both my non profit organization and for profit, I want to apply this to the Calexico Governing body in hopes of making change.
Why should the voters vote for you?
I understand the voters, and what they want from their city. Starting with community parks, better access to health care and the housing- crisis in which Calexico has not had any new housing development since 2013. No hospital since 1998, it's unacceptable. I will work hard to accomplish the goals.
Name: Rosie Arreola Fernandez
Age: 65
Occupation: Semi-retired
List your previous civic leadership experience:
Heffernan Memorial Health Care District Director; President of Women’s Improvement Club; Appointed to Imperial County Transportation Commissioner; Calexico Chamber of Commerce Director; Member of Juarez/Lincoln Club; Preceptor for nursing/graduate social work students; Moose lodge member; Fit & Healthy Obesity Program; Sponsored Calexico Pop Warner and Little Leagues.
What issue will you focus on?
Keep city reserves, general/budget financially stable. Retain city employees, fill vacancies, rejuvenate and restore downtown Calexico, bring in new businesses. Restore and beautify our parks. Promote Senior and youth programs. Collaboration with US- and- Mexican customs to expedite border crossing. Work with developers, county agencies and neighboring cities.
Why did you decide to challenge/seek re-election in your respective race?
To continue serving 40,000+ Calexico citizens, by completing infrastructure projects, such as fire stations, police dept., library, parks/recreational facilities, and pending projects. APRA funds be strictly allocated based on government guidelines. Retain employees, fill much needed vacancies in the city departments.
What is your strongest asset?
I have experience/education to meet the demands necessary for council member. I’m enthusiastic, thoughtful having leadership qualities, committed, and responsible. Over 35+ years in politics, 40+ years in nursing; I've worked in US Customs, Calipatria State Prison, Methadone clinic, and am a previous owner of a restaurant. Currently in partnership providing counseling services.
Why should the voters vote for you?
I’m focused and devoted in proving the best service possible. I maintain a high level of professionalism and I’m knowledgeable of community resources. I continue to maintain positive relationships with those around me. Most important is the commitment to listen to my constituents, work on following through on their concerns.
Name: Morris Reisin
Age: 68
Occupation: Retired merchant
List your previous civic leadership experience:
Council 2019 - 2020
What issue will you focus on?
Parks and recreation for our youth. Taking care of our seniors issues. Infrastructure mainly our streets. Cleaning up our downtown. Getting rid of this eyesore. Bringing more commerce. Better restaurants. Working with issues for the homeless.
Why did you decide to challenge/seek re-election in your respective race?
To unify Council to better Calexico.
What is your strongest asset?
Knowledge of Calexico the ins and outs.
Why should the voters vote for you?
Honest with honorable intentions of bettering our city. I have improved Calexico in my 20 months as a councilman. My record shows it. Hoping that this election will be conducted in a honest way and not like previous elections. Voters deserve honest people to represent them. Working together.
Name: Raul Urena
Age: 25
Occupation: Student of Economics and Statistics
List your previous civic leadership experience:
Entered Politics at Age 12 in support of the Calexico Teacher’s Union. Showed up to every school board meeting during high school. During University, I remained engaged on immigration and police reform matters. Currently part of civic groups IV Social Justice Committee, Imperial Valley Equity and Justice, Calexico Needs Change.
What issue will you focus on?
Calexico currently needs economic and housing development to restart after the brutal pandemic. To get money into the hands of hardworking Calexicans, we must create housing and good economic opportunity. We must then invest that money in improving the public safety and cleanliness of the city.
Why did you decide to challenge/seek re-election in your respective race?
During my two years in council, I defended the City of Calexico against wasteful spending and unwise investment. I have been a watchdog for inconsistencies and corruption. The flowers of our work are starting to bloom, I want to finish the work we started together as a community.
What is your strongest asset?
I am unafraid to do what is needed for the community. I am unafraid to be vocal, to speak up, to inform the community directly. I am an economist and a mathematician. I love working with numbers. By trade, I have a critical skill for moving a city forward.
Why should the voters vote for you?
Calexico is recovering. Calexico defended itself successfully from many mistakes during these last two years because I never stopped raising the red flags for the community. If we want this positive trend to continue, I ask for your vote on November 8th.
Name: Bill Hodge
Age: 70
Occupation: Educator
List your previous civic leadership experience:
I have over 8 years of experience as Calexico city councilman and mayor and also a a commissioner on I.C.T.C in transportation. In 2021, I was the chairman for the Calexico planning commission. In 2006, I was vice president of Calexico teacher union and finally chairman of the arts.
What issue will you focus on?
Calexico is a mess. I will focus on reforming city hall. Its incompetence in management, policy and organization prevents it from meeting the community needs of its citizens. My main focus will be on economic development, housing, adequate staffing and strategic planning.
Why did you decide to challenge/seek re-election in your respective race?
I was frustrated in seeing my city deteriorate. City hall with its wayward and incompetent administration was not meeting the needs of Calexicans. I believe with my experience and proven leadership I can make a positive change.
What is your strongest asset?
My strongest asset is the ability to work with stakeholders. My skills in collaboration and building relationships are key to positive change. My proven leaderships will help raise the quality of life for Calexicans. My experience and determination will help bring back transparency and accountability to city hall.
Why should the voters vote for you?
I will work hard to bring positive change. I care for all Calexicans especially the working and middle class families. I will focus on the needs of the people not city hall. My strong experience and leadership skills will help Calexico progress. I will collaborate on finding solutions.
Name: Gilberto Manzanarez
Age: 29
Occupation: Mental Health Worker
List your previous civic leadership experience:
I co-founded the community group Calexico Needs Change as well as Calexico Union Against Corruption. I have been advocating for the working class in city hall.
What issue will you focus on?
My campaign focuses on affordable housing, downtown rehabilitation, investments in recreation, and creating a community crisis response team that addresses mental health issues in our city.
Why did you decide to challenge/seek re-election in your respective race?
I felt compelled to run for the council since the city has been steadily declining for the past decade: rundown Downtown, understaffed and underfunded departments, and an overall disregard for everyday working people like myself.
What is your strongest asset?
My strongest asset is the team behind me. I am but one person who has an entirely new and invigorated youth movement that has gotten involved in the political process in Calexico. We are prepared, inspired, and ready to work.
Why should the voters vote for you?
Voters should vote for me because I am the only working-class candidate on the ballot. I am not disconnected from the everyday struggle of our citizens because I live it every day. Only we can understand our own problems and help ourselves.
Name: Gerardo "Jerry" Espinoza
Occupation: None Listed
RESPONSE NOT RECEIVED
