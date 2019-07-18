Calexico mayor says Fernandez’s fate is in voters’ hands

CALEXICO — While Calexico City Councilwoman Rosie Fernandez did not attend Wednesday night’s council meeting she offered a letter of apology related to her recent DUI arrest and previous hit-and-run accident that Mayor Bill Hodge read to the public.
“I would like to offer my sincerest, sincerest apology to (everyone) for my behavior” for the May 5 hit-and-run and the July 6 arrest for driving under the influence that she acknowledged she was involved in.
“There is no excuse for my behavior.”
She wrote that she has let the people of Calexico down but has learned from her mistakes and will do whatever she can to regain the community’s trust.
She also thanked the California Highway Patrol, Reach Air Medical and El Centro Regional Medical Center, where she was transported with injuries from accident that led to her July 6 DUI arrest.
She thanked members of the public who offered their support to her during this time and added she will resume her council duties at the Aug. 7 meeting.
Hodge told the public at the council meeting that this is a difficult time for all of us, the city and the public but added, “We will get through this.”
He said the public has every right to be angry and frustrated with what has transpired and condemned her behavior.
Hodge said justice will be served, but added in the United States everyone is presumed innocent in a court of law.
He said the council cannot legally do anything to Fernandez, but the public can.
“You, the public can do something, and if you desire, talk to the city clerk after the meeting. He presumably was talking about a recall, although he did not use that term specifically. He told Imperial Valley Press last week that the public seek a recall.
Hodge added that Fernandez showed a great void of moral judgment in both of the incidents, and he delivered a message to her.
“Do some soul searching and do what is right for the city of Calexico and yourself,” Hodge said.
Resident Jason Jong said he does not usually attend council meetings but felt he had to on Wednesday with what is going on with the councilwoman.
He said he wondered why it took a month for the hit-and-run incident to be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office.
“If it was me, I guarantee you I would be in jail,” Jong said.
He said she admitted to having two glasses of wine and cough medicine, so she should not have been driving.
Jong also mentioned the endorsement Fernandez received from the Calexico Police Officers Association, along with its $5,000 contribution to her campaign.
He accused the council of trying to sweep things under the rug.
“You tried to cover up Rosie Fernandez’s DUI,” Jong said, more likely referring to the May 5 incident, when she was filmed running off the road, hitting a parked car and then leaving the scene of the accident.
