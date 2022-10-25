DISTRICT ATTORNEY
Candidates:
Mario Vela - printed 10/2/22
George Marquez - printed 10/2/22
IMPERIAL COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Candidates:
John Hawk - printed 10/2/22
Raymond R. Castillo - printed 10/23/22
IMPERIAL IRRIGATION DISTRICT - DIVISION 3
Candidates:
Gina Young Dockstader - printed 10/2/22
Don C. Campbell - printed 10/23/22
BRAWLEY CITY COUNCIL
Candidates:
Gil Rebollar - printed 10/9/22
Ronald Gray III - printed 10/9/22
JJ Galvan - printed 10/9/22
John Grass - printed 10/9/22
Luke Hamby - printed 10/9/22
EL CENTRO CITY COUNCIL
Candidates:
Tomas Oliva - printed 10/9/22
Sonia Carter - printed 10/9/22
Jason Jackson - printed 10/9/22
Danielle Flores - Response not received by deadline.
CALEXICO CITY COUNCIL
Candidates:
Bianca Morales - printed 10/9/22
Rosie Arreola-Fernandez - printed 10/9/22
Morris Reisin - printed 10/9/22
Raul Ureña - printed 10/9/22
Bill Hodge - printed 10/9/22
Gilberto Manzanarez - printed 10/9/22
Gerardo "Jerry" Espinoza - Response not received by deadline.
HOLTVILLE CITY COUNCIL
Candidates:
Ross Daniels - printed 10/23/22
Mike Goodsell - Response not received.
CALIPATRIA CITY COUNCIL
No contact information was listed or provided by Imperial County Registrar of Voters online or directly to the Imperial Valley Press.
Because of this lack of contact information, candidates for the Calipatria City Council race are encouraged to contact the Imperial Valley Press at (760) 337-3442.
IMPERIAL CITY COUNCIL
Candidates:
Ida Obeso-Martinez - printed 10/23/22
Luis Garcia - printed 10/23/22
Stacy Mendoza - printed 10/23/22
Ellia Valdez - Response not received by deadline.
David Escobar - Response not received by deadline.
James Tucker - Response not received by deadline.
WESTMORLAND CITY COUNCIL
Candidates:
Ana Maria Beltran - No contact information was listed by Imperial County Registrar of Voters.
Stanley Paul Brummett - No contact information was listed by Imperial County Registrar of Voters.
Julian P. Villalon - Response not received by deadline.
Judith Rivera - Response not received by deadline.
