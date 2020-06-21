Holtville Unified School District
Job Opportunity
Cheerleader Advisor 2020-21 SY
Holtville High School
Please submit a district
coaching application (HUSD website), letter of interest,
resume, and supporting
documents to:
Holtville Unified School District
621 E. 6th St.
Holtville, CA 92250
or
Holtville High School
755 Olive Ave.
Holtville, CA 92250
