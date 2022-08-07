IMPERIAL — With the November general elections coming soon, the City of Imperial is preparing to inform the public about general municipal services with the first edition of citizen's academy on October 1.
"We want to bring our community and create that dialogue and accessibility as to what it takes to run the city, the current vision of the City Council, and allow them to take part in that," said Alexis Brown, assistant city manager.
The event will be a Town Hall forum for residents to have their questions answered about general municipal operations, ongoing projects in the city, and site tours of facilities.
"We encourage anyone interested in getting involved with the city, and maybe they are trying to find their passion or purpose," added Brown.
While candidates running for city council are encouraged to attend, the free event is open to all community members.
"Anyone interested in running for elected office, it is important to have the passion for community and looking for ways to be involved in," said Brown.
As space will be limited, staff recommends registering for the event.
"There are so many things that we take for granted; when we turn on the water or dial 911," added Dennis Morita, city manager. "This would be an opportunity to see how things work, it could seem like magic but there is a lot of work that goes in."
For questions or more information, contact the City of Imperial at (760) 355-4373 or email publicinformation@cityofimperial.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.