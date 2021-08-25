San Pasqual Valley Unified School District In Winterhaven, CA is seeking applicants for the following position for the

21-22 SY:

Classified Position:

(1) Student Health Care Specialist

Temporary grant funded

Range: $20.52 to $22.80 per/hr

203 days /8 hrs. per/day

For more information/

qualifications please log on

www.edjoin.org/SPVUSD

Come Join a School District on the Move!

Close Date: open until filled

