Imperial Valley Press
We are looking for a
ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE
to represent the Imperial Valley Press and related
publications, digital, and event marketing opportunities.
If you have been in sales, customer service, or just have a
knack for interacting with people, come talk to us.
We are looking for:
• A positive attitude & high communication skills
• An entrepreneurial spirit
• A person who is determined to succeed and exceed goals
• Ability to multi-task and stay organized
Duties will Include:
• Calling on established and new business clients
in the Imperial Valley area
• Selling print, digital and event marketing programs
• Working with customers on ad concepts,
schedules & customer service.
Send cover letter & resume to:
Subject line: Account Executive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.