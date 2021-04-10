Accountant
* Responsible for maintenance of routine accounting records and reports in accordance with established procedures such as accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll, inventory control or general accounting records
* Responsible for payroll (ADP)
* Prepare monthly account reconciliations
* Checking account balance control
* Present quarterly financial statements and reports to the CEO
* Assure compliance with GAAP and financial reporting practices
* Recording, verifying, reviewing and entering transactions
* Filing and remitting taxes and other financial obligations
* Coordinate documents for the external audit such as bank and workers comp audit
* CTPAT knowledge
* Filling reports such as IFTA, Sales Tax, Form 2290, property business tax
Accountant: • Bachelor’s degree in Accounting • 5+ years of progressive accounting experience • Experience with Quickbooks •
Applicants should contact:
Silvia G Buenrostro
(760) 357-4454
