County of Imperial
is looking for qualified applicants for the following positions:
Air Pollution Control Engineer I - Underhire
Approx Monthly Salary
$4,541 – $5,529
Deadline: 9/1/21
For detailed information visit
our website at
Applications & job descriptions may be obtained at
Human Resources Dept.
940 W. Main Street, Suite #101
El Centro, CA 92243
