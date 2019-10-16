ASES (After School Education & Safety) Tutor

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High 94F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.