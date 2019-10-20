The City of Westmorland
is recruiting for the position of:
Assistant Chief Water/Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator
Salary: Depends upon Qualifications
Minimum Requirements: High School Diploma or equivalent, (2) years of experience in general mechanic work including the operation and maintenance of pumps, (2) years as an operator of a WTP or WWTP, valid California T3 certificate or must obtain California T3 certificate within 18 months of appointment, valid California Grade II WWTP Operator certificate issued by the California SWRCB, valid California D1 certificate, valid California Driver’s license.
Apply at:
Application and complete job description may be obtained at Westmorland City Hall, 355 S. Center St. Westmorland, CA 92281, (760) 344-3411, or visit our website at www.cityofwestmorland.net
Closing date: October 31, 2019 at 5:00 pm
