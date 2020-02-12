Are you an experienced

Automotive Service Technician or Mechanic?

Looking for a new career?

Have you considered teaching?

Central Union High School District

is looking for an

Automotive Service Teacher

Starting at $54,650

Requirements:

Career Technical Education (CTE) Credential in

Transportation

To qualify for a CTE credential:

High School Diploma

3 years of experience

(48 units of education = 2 years exp)

Candidate MUST have at least 1 year of actual

work experience in the fi eld

*ASE Certifi cation highly desirable

Exceptional communication and organizational skills required

Employment contingent upon positive background

check & health screening

Apply online: edjoin.org/centralunionhsd

Position open until fi lled

www.cuhsd.net or (760) 336-4513

