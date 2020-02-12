Are you an experienced
Automotive Service Technician or Mechanic?
Looking for a new career?
Have you considered teaching?
Central Union High School District
is looking for an
Automotive Service Teacher
Starting at $54,650
Requirements:
Career Technical Education (CTE) Credential in
Transportation
To qualify for a CTE credential:
High School Diploma
3 years of experience
(48 units of education = 2 years exp)
Candidate MUST have at least 1 year of actual
work experience in the fi eld
*ASE Certifi cation highly desirable
Exceptional communication and organizational skills required
Employment contingent upon positive background
check & health screening
Apply online: edjoin.org/centralunionhsd
Position open until fi lled
www.cuhsd.net or (760) 336-4513
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.