Bartenders

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 108F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High 108F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.