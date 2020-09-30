Holtville Unified School District
Job Opportunity
Cafeteria Worker II
4.0 – 5.75 hours per day
Requirements: High School Diploma or Equivalent. Bilingual desired (English/Spanish)
Salary: $13.00 - $13.13
For more information and to
apply, go to:
Holtville Unified School District
Job Opportunity
Cafeteria Worker II
4.0 – 5.75 hours per day
Requirements: High School Diploma or Equivalent. Bilingual desired (English/Spanish)
Salary: $13.00 - $13.13
For more information and to
apply, go to:
Submit an announcement of your favorite graduate to have them featured in our Virtual Graduation 2020 online special section. Tout their accomplishments, share their photos, and wish them well!
Plentiful sunshine. High 107F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
A mainly sunny sky. High 108F. Winds light and variable.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.