Imperial Valley College

Campus Safety Specialist

Temporary/Short Term 25-40 hours per week

Salary: $21.16 Hourly

Deadline to Apply:

Until Filled

Apply online at:

https://www.governmentjobs.

com/careers/imperialedu

This announcement is for a temporary short-term project for the period of July 6th – December 17th, 2021, not to exceed 999 hours total.)

Employment Contingent Upon Positive Background Check

www.imperial.edu

an Equal Employment

Opportunity Employer

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.