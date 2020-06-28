CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT

Is recruiting for the following positions

CLASSIFIED VACANCY

Facilities Custodian

12-month, 4-hours per day

$17.73 - $19.51 per hour

Deadline to apply: Wednesday, July 8, 2020 @ 4:00pm

ASB/Athletics Clerk

11-month, 8-hours per day

$17.73 - $19.61

Deadline to apply: Monday, July 13, 2020 @ 4:00pm

Apply online: www.Edjoin.org/centralunionhsd

Employment contingent upon fingerprint clearance, health exam and eligibility to be employed.

For further information call:

(760) 336-4500

www.cuhsd.net

Equal Employment Opportunity Employer

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.