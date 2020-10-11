Imperial Valley Family Care Medical Group is accepting
applications for
Certified Medical Assistant
Certified Medical Assistant provides professional medical assistance services to patients within the department and assists physician, nurse practitioners in patient care. Must have working knowledge of EKG, vitals, phlebotomy. Working knowledge of electronic medical records, ECW and Phlebotomy experience a plus. Bilingual is desired. Please submit complete resume with experience and education.
Please apply online at our website:
