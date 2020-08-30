The City of Brawley
is currently recruiting for:
City Manager
With a diverse and growing population of over 26,000, Brawley's small town character is enhanced by its beautiful parks and open spaces, quality schools and affordable housing. The City Manager will oversee a full-service organization with 140 employees and a total budget over $50 million. The ideal candidate will have proven experience and an understanding of the issues affecting a growing community, especially in areas of economic development, public finance and operation of water and wastewater systems. The ideal candidate will possess a bachelor's degree in public or business administration or a related field; a master's degree is preferred. The salary for the City Manager is open depending on qualifications and experience.
Filing Deadline:
September 30, 2020
For more information regarding this position please contact Shirley Bonillas, Personnel and Risk Management Administrator at 760-351-3057.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.