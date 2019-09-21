City of Calipatria Department of Public Works is accepting
applications for the position of
Part-time Utility Worker
Under general supervision performs street and park maintenance, able to operate and maintain construction equipment; small engine maintenance, assists in the maintenance of wastewater treatment plant and wastewater collection system. Primary function is a part time employment position not to exceed 3.5 hours per day and 18 hours per week, to include Park landscaping and maintenance, tree trimming, and City right of way maintenance. Ability to work with fellow employees and supervisors. Weekend on-call may be required, and ability to work staggered work weeks. Application, job description and personnel information can be obtained at City hall, 125 North Park Avenue, Calipatria, California, between 7:30 am and 5 pm Monday through Thursday and from 8 am to noon on Fridays.
Application deadline:
Thursday October 3, 2019 at 5 pm. For additional information
call (760) 348-4141 extension 1.
The City of Calipatria is an
equal opportunity employer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.