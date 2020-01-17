City of Holtville
Building Inspector/On-Call
Flexible Schedule
Salary: Negotiable
Must have experience in performing inspection of buildings and structures in all stages of construction.
Please submit resume to:
the City of Holtville at
121 W. 5th St., Holtville, CA 92250 or hdowsey@holtville.ca.gov
