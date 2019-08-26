Central Union High School District

COACHING VACANCY

Central Union High School: 19-20 School Year:

Head Varsity Wrestling Coach: Winter Season.

One time starting stipend -

$4,020 Year 1

Deadline to Apply:

Fri. Sept. 13, 2019 at 4pm

For further information

and to apply, visit:

www.Edjoin.org

