City of Calexico
Community & Economic Development Director
$9,309 – $11,315 monthly
Minimum Requirements//Experience: Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:
1. Training: equivalent to a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university with major course work in Urban Planning, Public Administration, Business Administration, Economic Development or closely related field;
2. Experience: Five years of increasingly responsible experience in state/federal housing grant programs and economic development management, including two years in a supervisory capacity;
3. Licenses or Certificates: Possession of a valid California Driver’s License.
Open until filled
Applications and complete job descriptions may be obtained by visiting our website at www.
calexico.ca.gov or by calling
(760) 768-2107
