Construction Superintendent/ On-Site Inspector
Our firm is seeking an experienced Construction Superintendent/ On-Site Inspector to perform as a Site Superintendent, a Quality Control Manager, and a Site Safety and Health Officer. Experience in heavy equipment operation and vertical construction is a plus. Duties may include on-site inspections, project supervision, daily/weekly reporting, scheduling, QC reporting, and safety program enforcement. A minimum of three to five years of experience is preferred.
Our firm provides an excellent
salary and benefits package.
Applications, resumes, and
references may be accepted via facsimile, mail, or e-mail,
attention: Nathan Downing.
For further information about our company please visit www.neiaw.com
