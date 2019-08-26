Controller/Office Manager
Substantial and stable Imperial Valley agri-business is seeking a controller/office manager to maintain the internal accounting functions of several related business enterprises. The ideal candidate for this position would possess strong practical accounting skills and work well in an unsupervised work environment. The position is responsible for oversight of the entire accounting function for the organization including oversight of all bookkeeping and office personnel, preparation of all month-end financial and managerial reporting, and reports directly to the Company's management. Strong computer and cost accounting skills are required.
Applicants should respond in confidence to:
Swain & Kennerson
ATTN: Controller Position
380 North 8th Street, Suite #12
El Centro, CA 92243
Please submit resume to the
address above, which should
include prior work experience and recent experience with
accounting and related software. Compensation includes
competitive salary and benefits.
