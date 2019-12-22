Cook Sushi Park Dec 22, 2019 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EL CENTRO, CASushi Park restaurant: CookHiring 2 positions, Japanese-style or Korean-style, with 2yrs Work Experience, Plan Menus and Cook. Send Resume to:Jo Young Park, 550 Wake Ave., Unit A, El Centro, CA 92243 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cook El Centro Catering Work Experience Sushi Park Menu Plan Ca Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Right Now 46° Partly Cloudy Humidity: 46% Cloud Coverage:% Wind: 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 06:40:58 AM Sunset: 04:40:23 PM Today Mainly cloudy. High 68F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Overcast with showers at times. High 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Featured Connect With Us Facebook Twitter YouTube Photo Galleries +35 This Week in Pictures: Dec. 13-19 +27 This Week in Pictures: Dec. 6-12 +38 This Week in Pictures: Nov. 29-Dec. 5 Videos Imperial Irrigation District - Where Customers Always Come First Families enjoy fun-filled day at 39th annual Children’s Fair Newsom pledges to step up ‘our game’ for ailing Salton Sea Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Obituaries COMPTON, ESTHER G. (TAYLOR) GARCIA, RAYMOND MADRIL CURIEL, MICHAEL R. Top Jobs Classroom Paraprofessional Cook Open Positions Office Assistant Data Entry Clerk Open Positions Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesToddler is flu season’s first victimImperial Center properties set for auction on TuesdayRecord number of Calipatria, Centinela inmates graduate IVC5-year-old granted Hollywood wishHoops star Mikey Williams’ strikes Imperial Valley hardFallece menor del Valle Imperial por influenzaMcNeece family celebrates 100 years in petroleum businessValley Briefs: Man arrested for rape in CalipatriaCrea Condado programa de restaurantes caserosDeja aparatoso accidente un herido Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. E-Edition Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. This Week in Review A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more. Today's Headlines Imported List: Today's Headlines Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
