Campesinos Unidos, Inc.
Is accepting applications for the following position:
Crew Supervisor
Desired Qualifications: High school diploma, GED or experience equivalent preferred, two (2) years construction/roofing and supervisory experience in residential field. Supervisor is responsible to coordinate all activities regarding the Energy Program, ensure that all work is performed and complies with Program requirement duties. Perform the primary duties of installing or repairing doors, glass/windows, door hardware, appliances, water saving devices and other building repairs as assigned.
All positions require State training courses, drug testing, proof of insurance and DMV print out.
Salary Range: $16.00/Hour
Apply at :
1005 C Street, Brawley, CA ,
by January 15, 2020
before 5:00 p.m.
