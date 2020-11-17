BUHSD
is taking applications for
Custodian and Instructional Aide Substitutes
Requirements: HS Diploma or GED for Custodian; HS Diploma or GED plus two years of college (48 units) or an A.A. degree for Instructional Aide.
Salary:
$17.40 per hour
Apply by:
11/30/20
For additional requirements and information you may apply online @https://edjoin.org or call Cass Martinez-Proo at 760-312-6064.
