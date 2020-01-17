Customer Service & Marketing Coordinator
Imperial Valley Press has a part-time position for a Customer Service & Marketing Coordinator to provide memorable customer service, assist customers in placing classified advertisements by phone and/or in person, as well as coordinate events under the supervision of GM. Position requires presentation skills, creativity, and marketing/advertising experience. Position will represent the newspaper at community/social events.
Minimum Qualifications: 2 years marketing/customer service experience, event planning experience, good writing & communication skills, knowledge of latest Google/Microsoft software. Experience with Illustrator/Photoshop preferred by not required.
Email resumes to: asingh@ivpressonline.com
with the subject line: CS & Marketing
