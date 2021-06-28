Customer Service Representative & Legals Specialist
Imperial Valley Press has a part-time position for a Customer Service Representative to provide memorable customer service, assist customers in placing classified advertisements by phone and/or in person. Position requires handling of obituaries and legal notices. Applicant must be people oriented & computer literate, excellent customer service & typing skills, plus high proficiency in spelling and grammar.
Email resumes to: asingh@ivpressonline.com
with the subject line: CSR
NO phone calls please.
