Data Entry Clerk
Job Requirements: Must have a HS Diploma or GED, ability to add, subcontract, multiply, and divided in all units and measures, using whole number, common fraction and decimals and must be able to operate basic office machines, bilingual in Spanish/English both in writing and oral. Must have two years experience in construction measures, billing and accounts payable.
Department:
Energy Imperial County
Salary Range: $12.00/Hour
All positions require drug
testing, proof of insurance and DMV print out.
Apply at:
1005 C Street
in Brawley, California
by December 27, 2019
at 4:00 p.m.
