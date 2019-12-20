Data Entry Clerk

Job Requirements: Must have a HS Diploma or GED, ability to add, subcontract, multiply, and divided in all units and measures, using whole number, common fraction and decimals and must be able to operate basic office machines, bilingual in Spanish/English both in writing and oral. Must have two years experience in construction measures, billing and accounts payable.

Department:

Energy Imperial County

Salary Range: $12.00/Hour

All positions require drug

testing, proof of insurance and DMV print out.

Apply at:

1005 C Street

in Brawley, California

by December 27, 2019

at 4:00 p.m.

