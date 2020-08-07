Full Time
Dietary Manager
is needed for Valley Convalescent Center in El Centro, California. The candidate must have experience with menu planning , diet assessments , regular and special diets , ordering and maintaining a weekly inventory of food stuffs , Inspections by the department of health, and establishing a food service manual that meets federal and state standards.
•The candidate must meet the certification requirements for a dietary manager in the state of California.
•Long term care experience preferred.
•Competitive Compensation & Benefits Package.
Apply in person at:
1700 S. Imperial Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
or call (760) 352-8471
