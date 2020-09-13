The City of Brawley
is currently recruiting for:
Director of Community & Economic Development
The City of Brawley is seeking an exceptional leader to serve as our Director of Community and Economic Development. We are looking for an individual who naturally embraces a commitment to enhancing our community, and our work environment. Someone who is inspired by the opportunity to serve people and make things better. Strong problem-solving skills are essential. The ideal candidate needs to demonstrate excellent customer service, effective and clear report writing skills, and the ability to communicate across wide-ranging audiences. The Director of Community and Economic Development reports to the City Manager and provides valuable input to the City Council.
An individual who can serve with humility and who can demonstrate high emotional intelligence will be successful in the role. Competitive candidates will have a desire to continually search for better ways of doing things and be loyal to the organization and community. The selected individual will be a smart, creative, intuitive thinker and decision maker.
Salary Range: DOQ
Applications available at:
