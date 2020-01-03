City of Holtville is accepting

applications for:

Distribution/Collection System Operator

($14.08/hourly)

Minimum Requirements: High School Diploma or equivalent; possession of a valid CA driver's license; and a valid Water Distribution System Operator Certificate (Grade D-1) issued by the California Department of Public Health.

Application Deadline:

Wednesday, January 8, 2019

at 5:00 PM.

Apply in person at

121 W. 5th St.,

Holtville, CA 92250.

Postmarked/Faxed/emailed

applications will not be accepted.

