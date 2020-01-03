City of Holtville is accepting
applications for:
Distribution/Collection System Operator
($14.08/hourly)
Minimum Requirements: High School Diploma or equivalent; possession of a valid CA driver's license; and a valid Water Distribution System Operator Certificate (Grade D-1) issued by the California Department of Public Health.
Application Deadline:
Wednesday, January 8, 2019
at 5:00 PM.
Apply in person at
121 W. 5th St.,
Holtville, CA 92250.
Postmarked/Faxed/emailed
applications will not be accepted.
