Early Learning Specialist
The FSI is seeking a self-motivated, independent person for the position of Early Learning Specialist.
Works with data collection, completes reports, performs classroom visitations, speaks in front of groups and maintains information/data systems. Individual will provide trainings and tech support to ECE providers and center-based classrooms.
Experience/Education:
•Bachelor of Arts/Science degree in Education, Child Development, or related Social Science field,
•At least two years of experience as quality improvement coach and information/data systems
collection specialist, and
•Bi-cultural and bilingual competence in the predominant language (other than English).
Submit a Resume with
References to:
FSI, c/o Julio C. Rodriguez,
1240 W. State Street, El Centro, CA 92243.
To obtain a job description, please visit our offices or Email Gustavo R. Galindo at grg@icproplO.org or call 760-482-2988.
Deadline is open until filled.
